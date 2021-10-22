Get the best night’s sleep with this first-class bamboo sheet set

Made from 60% high-quality 90gsm microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber- which means they're hypoallergenic and good for the environment.

No matter how tired you are when you go to bed and your head hits the pillow, if your sheets aren’t comfy, you’ll never drift off to sleep because you’ll be tossing and turning all night. Getting into scratchy uncomfortable sheets is the worst but soft sheets can be expensive so we suffer through the rough sheets rubbing on our skin.

If uncomfortable sheets are ruining your sleep, check out this ultra-comfy and affordable bamboo sheet set that will wrap you in softness as you fall asleep into dreamland. The Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set, now on sale for just $38.99 for a Queen set, is way better than your average bed sheets.

The fabric of these comfy bamboo sheets is first class and you definitely deserve them.

They’re made from 60% high-quality 90gsm microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber which means they’re hypoallergenic and you guessed it, good for the environment.

This 6-piece luxury set comes with one queen-sized fitted sheet complete with deep pockets, one queen-sized flat sheet, and four soft pillowcases.

The reviews by past customers say a lot about the quality of these luxury sheets. One happy person left this positive review saying, “This is my second pair of these sheets. They are soft and comfortable even after a bunch of washings!”

This bamboo sheet set is machine washable in cold water for quick and easy cleaning and gets this, they’re wrinkle-free too!

If you’re ready to slide into luxury at night now is the perfect time to upgrade to comfy sheets at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can grab the Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set for a limited time for 67% off the original price of $119. That brings the total of the queen set down to an affordable $38.99.

