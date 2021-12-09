Save 75% and give your muscles the TLC they deserve with this deep tissue massage gun

The TaoTronics Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun is a powerful yet quiet massage gun that will leave your body feeling better.

After another crazy year and a busy holiday season, we all could use a good massage to loosen up our tight muscles and remove the stress from our bodies.

If you’re looking to reward yourself with some good TLC or you know of someone who deserves a therapeutic massage, check out this personal percussion massage gun.

The TaoTronics Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun, now on sale for only $39.99, is a powerful yet quiet massage gun that will leave your body feeling better.

This percussion massage gun is equipped with 10 different intensity levels and six attachments and is perfect for anyone from professional athletes to the casual gym-goer to the office professional.

The 10 adjustable speeds range from 1,400 to 3,200 strokes per minute to reach tissue as deep as 12mm to increase blood flow and in turn relieve muscle soreness and stiffness better.

The six specialty massage heads target specific muscle groups and include spherical for large muscle groups, bullet for deep tissue and trigger points, flat for the back muscle group, U-shaped for the neck and spine, and D-shaped for abdominal muscles. There’s even an air cushioning soft head for or sensitive spots and muscle relaxation.

Given an impressive 5.0/5 rating on the TaoTronics website with more than 502 votes, the TaoTronics Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun is equipped with six rechargeable batteries, with a total capacity of 2600mAh, it lasts for 4 to 10 hours under a full charge. It also comes with a convenient traveling case so you can easily take it with you when you go on vacation or travel for business.

If you’re ready to give yourself the love and care that you deserve, right now you can get the TaoTronics Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun for just $39.99. That’s a savings of 75% off the regular price of $159 but only for a limited time.

