Learn how to make money with this $20 real estate investment course bundle

Investing in real estate can make you a lot of money, especially if you know what you’re doing.

Couple that with the fact that the real estate market is hot right now means that there’s a lot of money out there to be made.

If you’re looking to invest in the real estate market but don’t know where to start, we’ve got the perfect bundle for you and the price just dropped to $20.

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle has 5 courses with 17 hours of powerful content that will show you how to make profitable investments in a format that anyone can understand.

You’ll be taught by the best of the best including Symon He. Symon is a real estate investor and business consultant in LA and helps private real estate investors with their acquisitions. He also is known for the solid advice that he gives to startup entrepreneurs on their financial models and projections for their businesses.

You’ll start off in Symon’s 4.5/5 star-rated beginners pre-investing course that looks at the foundational real estate concepts you should know before making your first investment. You’ll learn vital information like how to evaluate residential and commercial real estate opportunities to learn how to identify and mitigate investment risks.

In another course, you’ll look at how to differentiate between a good investment and a bad one and how to evaluate the return on a real estate investment. There’s also a course dedicated to commercial real estate and a course dedicated to investing with partners.

To finish out the courses, you’ll end with learning foundational concepts, like the 70% Rule and the Fixed Costs Method, and evaluating your wholesaling deals. By the end of this final course, you’ll come out with a better understanding of how to present deal economics to both potential flip investor buyers as well as buy and hold investor buyers.

