Get $200 off this smart connect fitness bike

Exercise bikes do more than just have you pedaling in place. They can give you endorphin-rushing workouts, a sense of accomplishment, and camaraderie with your fellow spinners. At-home stationary bikes that connect to real-time fitness classes recreate the experience of spin class with no need to leave the house. Pedal your way towards health and happiness with the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike. Get it for $200 off when you use the coupon ECHELON at checkout.

This bike provides you with a studio-quality ride while connecting you to a robust exercise network. Fit workouts into your busy schedule and hop on whenever you have the time and energy.

As a review in Healthline put it, “The Echelon Connect EX-3 bike offers a balanced, varied, and challenging workout, regardless of your fitness level. Furthermore, the bike features a sturdy, durable design to support intense workouts, as well as a rotating tablet holder for off-bike routines.”

Dual-sided pedals have SPD compatible clips and toe cages so you can use your bike shoes or regular sneakers. A strong and sturdy frame will support you through workout after workout and the seat and handlebars are adjustable to fit your body. Place your phone or tablet on the built-in device holder and easily flip it horizontally or vertically.

Connect your device and subscribe to the Echelon Fit app to access over 40 daily live classes and 3,000 on-demand workouts from over 60 instructors. Soundtrack your workout with over one million song and artist options.

The Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike is an affordable and effective way to boost your exercise routine. It’s priced at $799, but for a limited time, you can get $200 off when you use the coupon code ECHELON at checkout, bringing the price down to $599. Invest in your physical and mental wellness with this at-home exercise setup.

