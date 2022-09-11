This top-rated touchscreen laptop is perfect for work and play, and it’s on sale today

The Microsoft Surface combines the very best elements of both a tablet and a laptop, making it the ultimate device for work and play.

If you want to upgrade your gadgets without the hefty price tag, refurbished laptop models are the way to go: they work just the same as box-fresh tech, but may have a few cosmetic blemishes… and that means they cost a fraction of the price. One of the very best we’ve found on sale right now is this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5. Usually $479, today you can grab it on sale for $444.99.

The Microsoft Surface combines the very best elements of both a tablet and a laptop, making it the ultimate device for work and play. This particular one is the Pro 5, model 1796 - and that means it’s perfect for professionals and creatives, boasting a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, a substantial 256GB hard drive for super fast performance, and runs the Windows 10 Pro operating system, which is ideal for work and app management.

If you’re new to the Microsoft Surface range, you’re in for a treat: this hybrid device gives you full touchscreen tablet capabilities on a beautiful integrated 12.3″ PixelSense display, which also supports useful multi-touch gestures, as well as doubling as the only laptop you need. That means whether you’re using the touchscreen to design or take notes, or writing with the Surface Pro Type Cover (sold separately), it’s the perfect work device.

Then, add the multi-position Kickstand (also sold separately) and transform the device into an entertainment hub for streaming, watching movies and gaming, thanks to speakers with Dolby audio, for a totally immersive viewing experience.

Because this device covers you for remote working and for fun, it makes for the perfect laptop hybrid for anyone who travels regularly, too. That’s not only because it means you’ll never have to carry both a laptop and a tablet again, but because it weighs an ultra-light 1.73 pounds and measures just 0.33″ thin - making it one of the most compact and lightweight laptops out there.

The tech itself comes highly rated from critics too, with a 4 out of 5 star review from Expert Reviews, which particularly praises its “beautiful” display and “unbeatable performance.”

Upgrade your laptop with this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB Windows Pro in Silver, on sale with 7% off, for $449.99 (reg. $479).

