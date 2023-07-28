The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Bundle is just $39.97 during this back-to-school sale

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Learn the ins and outs of IT to prep for the CompTIA exams with the Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle can help you further your education — whether for a career switch or to add to your skills in your current position.

A CompTIA certification tells the world that you understand the cutting-edge foundations of computer hardware and software. And though this course bundle doesn’t certify you, it will help you learn what you need to get certified.

With a total of 13 courses and 239 hours of instruction from the experts at iducate (formerly iCollege), you’ll learn from the ground up. The CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) course is great for anyone considering a career in the IT industry. It’s also ideal for marketing, sales, and operations staff in IT-based organizations that require the basics of computing, IT infrastructure, database use, software development, and security.

The CompTIA IT Fundamentals course will teach students basic IT concepts and terminology and how to set up, configure, maintain, troubleshoot, secure, and perform preventative hardware and software maintenance.In addition to the above course, you’ll get the following courses to round out your education:

• CompTIA PenTest+• CompTIA CySA+• CompTIA Security+• CompTIA Project+• CompTIA Cloud+• CompTIA Cloud Essentials+• CompTIA Linux+• CompTIA Server+• CompTIA Network+• CompTIA A+ Core 2• CompTIA A+ Core 1• CompTIA CASP+

The bundle has a 4.7-star rating out of five. One verified buyer wrote, “It provides comprehensive content for a wide range of topics. Content is well structured and easy to understand.”

