Absentee voter? Here’s what to do if you voted for a presidential candidate who dropped out

DETROIT – If you are an absentee voter who chose someone who has since dropped out of the presidential election, it isn’t too late to make a new decision.

Ten names are no longer in the race. Most recently, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential bid.

Voters who selected Buttigieg, or any of the other candidates no longer running, have the option to spoil their ballot.

To vote again, bring an ID and your ballot to your city clerk’s office. If you don’t have your ballot, the clerk can pull it. However, if the ballot is still in the mail and hasn’t made it to the clerk yet, you may need to make multiple trips to the office until it arrives.

Voters have until 4 p.m. March 9 to recast their votes.