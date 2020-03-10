Bernie Sanders criticizes long lines at Michigan polling locations

DETROIT – In Michigan and five other states on Tuesday, citizens were lining up to vote in Presidential Primary Elections.

In some areas these lines were much longer than expected, drawing criticism from voters and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In a press release Tuesday evening, Sanders shared the following message:

“At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, it is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan and around the country. People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote. This is an outrage. Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer.”

Sanders’ statement follows reports of long voting lines around the state. Ann Arbor, where Sanders rallied more than 10,000 supporters on Tuesday, faced wait times lasting more than two hours, according to The Michigan Daily.