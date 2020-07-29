Michigan voters encouraged to hand-deliver absentee ballot as Aug. 4 Primary Election approaches

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that voters are encouraged to drop off their absent voter ballots in person as the Michigan Primary Election approaches on Aug. 4.

As of 2018 Michigan voters now have the option to vote by mail for no reason using absentee ballots -- and a significant number of Michigan voters are choosing to do so amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Benson, two million absentee ballots have been issues to Michigan voters since Tuesday ahead of the -- 3.6 times the 546,000 that were issued at the same time in 2016. Officials say about 903,000 ballots have been returned so far.

READ: Voting by mail in Aug. 4 Michigan Primary Election: What to know

As the Aug. 4 election approaches, officials say it is a good idea to return Michigan absentee ballots in person rather than by mail.

All Michigan absentee ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day (Aug. 4) or else it will not be counted. Returning a completed absentee ballot by mail this close to the election may result in its late arrival, meaning your vote won’t get counted.

If you have not yet mailed in your completed Michigan Primary Election absentee ballot, you are encouraged to deliver it to your local clerk’s office on or before Aug. 4.

Many Michigan clerks’ offices have provided drop boxes for voters to return their absentee ballots without physically entering the office. Click here for a list of drop box locations in Michigan by county and jurisdiction.

Note: Michigan voters must return their completed absent voter ballot to the drop box located in their jurisdiction in order to be counted on election day.

If your county or jurisdiction does not have a drop box location listed in the link above, you can contact your local clerk’s office directly to see what options are available for returning completed absentee ballots.

No postage is required to return your ballot by hand or in person.

Michigan voters must sign the back of the envelope containing the absentee ballot or the vote will not be counted.

New to filling out a Michigan absent voter ballot? Click here for helpful information.

In-person voting will still be available for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, even amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Face coverings are not required to be worn at polling precincts, but are still encouraged to help prevent the spread of the virus.