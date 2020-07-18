Can you vote in person for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election amid the coronavirus pandemic?

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is coming up on August 4 amid rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the state.

Voting precincts will still be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 4.

Face masks are not required to be worn when voting in person in Michigan, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Face coverings are still highly encouraged -- and, now, often required -- to be worn when around people who live outside of your household to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

On the Michigan primary ballot will be U.S. congresspeople from Michigan, state legislators, as well as local prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs, clerks, treasurers, registers of deeds and county commissioners.

Michigan voters who feel uncomfortable voting in person amid the pandemic now have the option to vote by mail with an absentee ballot.

The state of Michigan mailed absentee voting applications to all registered Michigan voters in May. Those who applied to receive an absentee ballot for the Michigan primary should have already received it in the mail.

If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail, it simply needs to be filled out following the instructions and returned before the deadline.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail so long as it is received by 8 p.m. on August 4. Postage is required for this option.

Absentee ballots can also be returned by dropping it off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on August 4. No postage is required for this option.

Click here to find the location and contact information of your local clerk . To determine if your local clerk has a drop box available to receive absentee ballots, contact their office directly.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.

Do you need a voter registration card in order to vote in person? Can you still register to vote?