Michigan Primary Election 2020: How to track your ballot

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4, but many have already voted by mail, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan voters can still vote in person on Tuesday, Aug. 4, but the state expanded mail-in voting to help curb any potential spread of COVID-19 at in-person polling places. Many voters are taking advantage of the option.

The Michigan Secretary of State reports a huge influx in mail-in voting, with a delay in results expected.

If you’re still hanging onto your mail-in ballot, you will need to find a local dropbox to submit on time. Click here to find contact and location information for your local clerk’s office. You’re encouraged to contact your clerk’s office directly to determine if a drop box option is available.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.