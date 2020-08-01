Flashpoint 8/2/20: Michigan Secretary of State expects lengthy delay in election day results

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Many votes for the upcoming election have already been cast and that could mean lengthy delays in announcing winners.

We already know that a massive two million voters requested absentee ballots. More than one million of them had already been turned in as of Friday. But here’s the thing -- those ballots can’t be opened until Tuesday morning.

That means a traffic jam is built into the system, even if there isn’t one at the polling places. This all comes as President Donald Trump wonders whether the pandemic will impact the November election.

Segment One

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Segment Two

Roundtable discussion with Focus: HOPE CEO, Portia Roberson; former Michigan Republican Congressman Dave Trott, and Chad Livengood, senior editor of Crain’s Detroit Business.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.