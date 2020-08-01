79ºF

Flashpoint 8/2/20: Michigan Secretary of State expects lengthy delay in election day results

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic ensures no one "has to to choose between their health and their right to vote." (AP Photo/David Eggert, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Many votes for the upcoming election have already been cast and that could mean lengthy delays in announcing winners.

We already know that a massive two million voters requested absentee ballots. More than one million of them had already been turned in as of Friday. But here’s the thing -- those ballots can’t be opened until Tuesday morning.

That means a traffic jam is built into the system, even if there isn’t one at the polling places. This all comes as President Donald Trump wonders whether the pandemic will impact the November election.

