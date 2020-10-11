Are face masks required to vote in person in Michigan for Nov. 3 General Election?

Polling locations will still be open for Michigan residents to vote in person for the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But are Michigan voters required to wear face masks to the polls?

The answer is no, Michigan voters are not required to wear face masks while voting in person for the General Election on November 3.

However, voters are still highly encouraged to wear a face covering when voting in person to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Though the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a number of emergency orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a statewide emergency order upholding a number of coronavirus safety precautions previously in place -- including requiring people to wear face coverings in most indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The beginning of October has marked an unfortunate milestone for Michigan, as the state records new COVID-19 cases at rates unseen since April.

Michigan voters who feel uncomfortable voting in person amid the pandemic now have the option to vote by mail using an absent voter ballot.

The state of Michigan mailed absentee voting applications to all registered Michigan voters in May for this year’s August and November elections. Michigan voters who have already applied to receive an absent voter ballot for the presidential election began receiving their ballot as early as September 24.

There is still time for Michigan voters to request a mail-in ballot for the General Election on November 3.

You can apply to receive an absent voter ballot on the state’s website right here. Requests for Michigan absent voter ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election -- which would be October 30 for the November 3 election.

If you have received your absent voter ballot in the mail, it simply needs to be filled out following the instructions and returned before the deadline.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail so long as they are received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Postage is required for this option.

Absentee ballots can also be returned by dropping them off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on November 3. No postage is required for this option.

Click here to find the location and contact information of your local clerk . To determine if your local clerk has a drop box available to receive absentee ballots, you can contact their office directly.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.