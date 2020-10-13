Is Michigan still in play in the 2020 presidential election?

DETROIT – There are just 21 days to go until the 2020 presidential election and Michigan is starting to see somewhat of a shift.

It all has to do with who is making campaign stops and how many ads people are seeing on TV. The big question is: Is Michigan still in play in the presidential election?

READ: Peters vs. James in Michigan US Senate race: Where they stand on 6 big issues

This week Eric Trump is in Oakland County, Vice President Mike Pence is in Grand Rapids and the Trump campaign has re-upped its ad buy in Metro Detroit.

Polls in Michigan have steadily shown Biden ahead, ranging from five to eight points. But we are not privy to campaign internal polls. Eric Trump suggests his father would be stumping in Michigan.

In addition to the presidential race, you have one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country. The New York Times poll released on Monday suggested it was a one point race.

Watch the video above for the full report