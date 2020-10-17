Joe Biden discusses blue collar workers, handling coronavirus

DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters by his side in Michigan Friday.

Biden sat down with Local 4′s Mara MacDonald for a one-on-one conversation. You can watch her report in the video above.

When asked why his poll numbers among that group were soft, Biden said, "I don’t know but my whole career, I’ve had the support of blue collar workers pretty coherent here in the automobile industry. I was the one who was able to put together the program to bring Chrysler and General Motors, creating a million jobs.”

Biden also praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But what would be different if it was a Biden Administration and not a Trump Administration in dealing with COVID-19?

“I would set out standards -- not all of which I could mandate but I would move on -- and that is every single person should wear a mask,” Biden said.

When it comes to Judge Amy Coney Barret -- who by any measure is an accomplished jurist -- and yet Biden does not support her confirmation, nor does the Democratic Party.

When asked why, Biden said, "It’s fundamentally what her judicial philosophy is. I’m not doubting she’s a decent, good person. She seems like a lovely person, she has a beautiful... But that’s not the issue. The issue is is her judicial philosophy going to prevent her from saying there is a right to privacy.

Both Biden’s and President Donald Trump’s campaigns have been in Michigan this week. Trump is coming to the west side of the state on Saturday.

The Gary Peters and John James Congressional race will be the focus of a special hour-long Flashpoint this Sunday. You can tune in to Local 4 at 10 a.m. to hear from both candidates.