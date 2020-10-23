65ºF

Decision 2020

General Election results for Michigan U.S. House District 6 on Nov. 3, 2020

Fred Upton in race against challenger Jon Hoadley

Tags: Michigan U.S. House District 6, Michigan Elections, Michigan Election Results, Election Results, 2020 Elections, November 3 2020 Election, Michigan Politics, Elections, 2020 General Election, Michigan, U.S. House of Representatives, Fred Upton, Jon Hoadley
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., is seen at U.S. Capitol in Washington. For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Upton has easily won re-election to his southwest Michigan House seat by touting "common-sense values" and bipartisan accomplishments. But then came the hyper-polarized politics of the Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., is seen at U.S. Capitol in Washington. For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Upton has easily won re-election to his southwest Michigan House seat by touting "common-sense values" and bipartisan accomplishments. But then came the hyper-polarized politics of the Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. House District 6 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

r10882

U.S. House District 6 - Michigan

Candidate
Votes%
Fred Upton *(R)
00%
Jon Hoadley (D)
00%
John Lawrence (G)
00%
Jeff DePoy (L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.