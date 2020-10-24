Michigan General Election Results for Genesee County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Genesee County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Genesee County:
County-wide races:
- Genesee County Sheriff
- Genesee County Clerk
- Genesee County Treasurer
- Genesee County Commissioner races
- Circuit, District Court Judges (7th Circuit, 67th District)
Results for Genesee County communities:
- Atlas Township
- Burton (Bendle, Bentley Schools Board)
- Birch Run
- Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools
- Clayton Township
- Clio
- Davison
- Davison Township
- Durand
- Fenton
- Flint
- Flint Township
- Flushing
- Flushing Township
- Gaines Township
- Gaines (Village)
- Genesee Township
- Goodrich
- Grand Blanc Township
- Linden
- Montrose Township
- Mundy Township
- Richfield Township
- Swartz Creek
- Thetford Township
- Vienna Township
