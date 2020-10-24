Michigan General Election Results for Lenawee County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Lenawee County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Lenawee County:
County-wide races:
- Lenawee County Commissioner races
- Lenawee County Separate Tax Limitation Proposal
- Lenawee County Central Dispatch Proposal
- Lenawee County Senior Citizen Millage Restoration
Results for Lenawee County communities:
- Blissfield Township
- Blissfield (Village)
- Clinton Township
- Deerfield Township
- Dover Township
- Fairfield Township
- Hudson Township
- Macon Township
- Madison Township
- Onsted
- Palmyra Township
- Raisin Township
- Rollin Township
- Rome Township
- Tecumseh
