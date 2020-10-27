Poll: Biden preserves lead over Trump in Michigan, including 32-point lead with seniors

DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has maintained his lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The latest survey asked Michigan voters about the 2020 race for president and other key issues heading into the final stretch of the election. The 2020 General Election is on Nov. 3.

Here are some of the key findings from the WDIV/Detroit News poll, which was conducted between October 23-25, 2020.

Biden holds 8-point lead over Trump

The WDIV/Detroit News survey finds the Presidential race remains unchanged from early October with Joe Biden holding an eight-point lead on Donald Trump (49.3%-41.6%). 3.6% said they were undecided. 2.0% said they were voting third party.

Biden leads big with seniors

As with the early October survey, voters over the age of 65 support Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a 32-point margin at 64.8% Biden to 32.0% for Trump.

In early September, Biden lead senior voters by only 7.5% -- that lead has exploded to a 32%-point lead.

Voters aged 50-64 continue to be dead even with each candidate getting 47.4%. In early October they were deadlocked at 46.0%.

Trump leads with men, Biden leads with women

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden among men by a margin of 50.9%-40.1%, driven exclusively by his support among white men without a college education.

But Joe Biden holds a lead of 57.7%-33.2% among Michigan women – a staggering 24.5% Biden lead among women.

Biden leads Metro Detroit, suburbs

Joe Biden’s lead is driven by Metro Detroit voters where he leads 56.8%-32.3% -- a 24.5% lead for Biden. Trump holds a far narrower lead of 50.3%-42.3% in out-state areas of Michigan – an 8-point lead.

Biden leads suburban voters by 17.4% points, down from a 22-point lead in early October.

Biden leads in early voting, Trump leads with in-person voters

34.0% of Michigan voters have already cast their ballot as of October 25. 16.5% of voters still held an absentee ballot. A majority of Michigan voters now say they plan to vote by absentee ballot with only 47.4% saying they plan to go to the voting booth on Election Day.

Joe Biden leads among those who have already cast their vote by a margin of 71.8%-20.8%. Biden holds a 51.0%-point lead among those who have already cast their ballot.

Among all voters that plan to vote by absentee ballot, Joe Biden holds a 68.9%-23.8% lead – a 45.1% lead. Trump leads among election day voters by 29.2%.

Methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 23-25, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

Who was surveyed: