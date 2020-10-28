Eric, Tiffany Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday for separate events

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Eric and Tiffany Trump will visit Michigan on Thursday for separate events, the Donald Trump campaign announced.

Eric Trump is making stops at Hope Sports Complex in Lansing and ResLife Church in Grandville, Michigan. The Lansing event will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the Grandville event will begin at 6 p.m., according to the campaign.

The Lansing stop is part of a “Make America Great Again” tour that also includes stops in North Carolina and Florida.

The Grandville stop is being called “Evangelicals for Trump -- Praise, Prayer and Patriotism” with Pastor Paula White-Cain.

Tiffany Trump is scheduled to attend a “Breakfast With Tiffany” event at 9 a.m. Thursday in Birmingham.

She will meet with young women in the area and talk to them about how Donald Trump has delivered for the millennial generation.

“The future of America lies in the hands of our young, female leaders, and I’m honored to be able to speak with them in Michigan about how my father has delivered for them for the last four years," Tiffany Trump said. “He has fought to ensure the future of our country is one that is prosperous and is built on a foundation of democratic principles, not one that is overrun by socialist policies that Joe Biden would instill. Our young leaders in Michigan are truly making America great again."