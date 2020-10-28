Watch Live: ‘Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’

LANSING, Mich. – Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be answering voter questions at a town hall event Wednesday night.

“Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall” will take place at 7 p.m.

The hour-long event will stream on ClickOnDetroit, wlns.com, WOODTV and UPmatters.

Nessel and Benson will outline what to expect at the polls on Nov. 3 to make sure Michigan voters are informed and confident that their votes will be counted.

Additionally, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus-Lyons held a news conference Tuesday where she shared information to prepare voters for Election Day. It can be watched below.

Voted absentee? You can track your ballot at Michigan.gov/vote. If you haven’t returned your absentee ballot yet, the best advice is to take it to the clerk and drop it in a dropbox if you’re concerned about mail delivery.

Residents can also vote in person on Election Day, but because of the pandemic, you will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

You can also register at your local clerk’s office on Election Day in Michigan to vote in the presidential election.