Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder to campaign with Joe Biden in Detroit, Flint on Halloween

Stevie Wonder to perform in Detroit before Obama, Biden deliver remarks

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, speaks as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden stands in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. No U.S. president put more on the line than Obama to ensure the election of his chosen successor. Now, Hillary Clinton's failure may serve as a repudiation of much of his two-term legacy. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be joined by Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Stevie Wonder for campaign stops in Flint and Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, Obama and Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in rally in Flint at 1:45 p.m. on Halloween. The pair are expected to discuss bringing Americans together to “address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation,” officials said.

President Obama and Former Vice President Biden will then head to Detroit, where they will be joined by American singer, songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder for another drive-in event. At 5:30 p.m. Stevie Wonder is expected to perform before Obama and Biden deliver remarks to Michigan supporters.

The exact locations of the events have not yet been released.

Biden campaign events have featured very little crowd activity, masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump held a rally in Lansing on Tuesday and another rally in Oakland County on Friday. Trump’s Michigan rallies have drawn large crowds, even as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan and around the U.S. -- though his upcoming events in Wisconsin and Minnesota have been cut down to 250 attendees.

Obama’s appearance with Biden will mark their first joint campaign event in several months. Obama has released several videos in support of Biden, but has just recently started campaigning in person.

President Trump won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes. The state is considered a key to a victory by both sides.

