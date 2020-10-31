46ºF

WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama joins Joe Biden at Detroit campaign event

Campaign event kicks off on Belle Isle Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and former President Barack Obama greet each other at a rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
DETROIT – President Barack Obama and musician Stevie Wonder will join Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a campaign event in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Singer, songwriter and musician Wonder is scheduled to kick off the event with a performance. The drive-in rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the campaign event live using the video player below.

President Obama and Former Vice President Biden campaigned together for the first time at a drive-in rally in Flint earlier in the day Saturday.

Biden campaign events have featured masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also focusing campaign efforts toward Michigan voters in the final days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Washington Township at Total Sports Park. Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

