WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama joins Joe Biden at Detroit campaign event

DETROIT – President Barack Obama and musician Stevie Wonder will join Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a campaign event in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Singer, songwriter and musician Wonder is scheduled to kick off the event with a performance. The drive-in rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

President Obama and Former Vice President Biden campaigned together for the first time at a drive-in rally in Flint earlier in the day Saturday.

Biden campaign events have featured masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also focusing campaign efforts toward Michigan voters in the final days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Washington Township at Total Sports Park. Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.