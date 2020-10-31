President Trump to hold 3 events in Michigan before Election Day

DETROIT – President Donald Trump will hold three more events in Michigan before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Michigan is a battleground state with both candidates vying for electoral votes that could have major implications on the election’s outcome.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally at 11 a.m. in Washington Township at Total Sports Park.

Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a 10:30 p.m. rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The Traverse City event takes place 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Capitol Airport.

Trump campaigned in Waterford yesterday at the Oakland County International Airport where he discussed the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Our vaccine will eradicate the virus much more quickly and end the pandemic quickly, quickly, quickly because we want to have our life restored just to normal. That’s all we want. That’s all we want, normal. We just want normal. Bring us back seven months. That’s what we want, right? That’s what the whole world wants,” said Trump, adding that the coronavirus vaccine will quickly return life to normal.

The Trump campaign announced yesterday that the president will be holding 14 rallies across seven states in the next three days.

Today former President Barack Obama and presidential nominee Joe Biden will be campaigning in Flint and Detroit.

The two will be holding a drive-in event in Flint at 1:45 p.m. today. Then the two will speak at 5:30 p.m. in Detroit.

Motown icon Stevie Wonder will be at the rally with Obama and Biden. Wonder is expected to perform at the Detroit event before Obama and Biden deliver remarks. The exact locations of the Flint and Detroit events have not been announced.

