The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of Mississippi in the General Election.

As of 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Mississippi in favor of Donald Trump.

Trump will receive six electoral votes from Mississippi. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

