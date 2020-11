The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of Missouri in the General Election.

As of 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Missouri in favor of Donald Trump.

Trump will receive 10 electoral votes from Missouri. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

