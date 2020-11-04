64ºF

Decision 2020

AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Michigan in 2020 presidential election

Michigan has 16 electoral votes

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan, Joe Biden, Michigan Election Results, Decision 2020, Election, General Election, US Election, Presidential Election, General Election Results, Presidential Election Results, Election Results, Electoral College, US Election Results, Electoral Votes, Donald Trump
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Michigan in the General Election.

As of 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 4, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Michigan in favor of Biden.

Biden will receive 16 electoral votes from Michigan. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

Follow live 2020 General Election results here.

President - Michigan

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden
Joe Biden(D)
2,688,60450%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump*(R)
2,618,09349%
*Incumbent
97.3% of Precincts Reporting

(4,682 / 4,814)

Find Race Results

Trump won Michigan in 2016

Michigan helped Trump to the presidency in 2016 when he beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the mitten state by a narrow margin of 0.23%, with 47.50% of the total votes over Clinton’s 47.27%. That was Michigan’s smallest margin of victory for a presidential candidate in its history.

The 2016 presidential election was the first time Michigan elected a Republican president since George H.W. Bush did so in 1988.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: