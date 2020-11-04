AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Michigan in 2020 presidential election

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Michigan in the General Election.
As of 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 4, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Michigan in favor of Biden.
Biden will receive 16 electoral votes from Michigan. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.
Trump won Michigan in 2016
Michigan helped Trump to the presidency in 2016 when he beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the mitten state by a narrow margin of 0.23%, with 47.50% of the total votes over Clinton’s 47.27%. That was Michigan’s smallest margin of victory for a presidential candidate in its history.
The 2016 presidential election was the first time Michigan elected a Republican president since George H.W. Bush did so in 1988.