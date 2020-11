(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state of Vermont in the General Election.

As of 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Vermont in favor of Joe Biden.

Biden will receive three electoral votes from Vermont. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

Follow live 2020 General Election results here.