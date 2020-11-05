61ºF

Decision 2020

AP: Democrat Haley Stevens wins reelection to US House in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Stevens defeats Republican challenger Eric Esshaki

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The Associated Press projects that Democratic candidate and incumbent Haley Stevens has won the Michigan U.S. House race for District 11, defeating Republican challenger Eric Esshaki.

In a narrow victory called on Thursday morning, Stevens surpassed Esshaki by more than 10,000 votes.

You can find final results for the Michigan U.S. House District 11 race below.

U.S. House District 11 - Michigan (Stevens vs. Esshaki)

Candidate

Votes

%

Haley Stevens
Haley Stevens*(D)
226,07650%
Eric Esshaki
Eric Esshaki(R)
215,36248%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(295 / 295)

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

Find Race Results

