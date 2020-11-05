AP: Democrat Haley Stevens wins reelection to US House in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Democratic candidate and incumbent Haley Stevens has won the Michigan U.S. House race for District 11, defeating Republican challenger Eric Esshaki.

In a narrow victory called on Thursday morning, Stevens surpassed Esshaki by more than 10,000 votes.

You can find final results for the Michigan U.S. House District 11 race below.

