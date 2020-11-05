AP: Democrat Haley Stevens wins reelection to US House in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Democratic candidate and incumbent Haley Stevens has won the Michigan U.S. House race for District 11, defeating Republican challenger Eric Esshaki.
In a narrow victory called on Thursday morning, Stevens surpassed Esshaki by more than 10,000 votes.
You can find final results for the Michigan U.S. House District 11 race below.
Votes
%
Haley Stevens*(D)
Eric Esshaki(R)
(295 / 295)
Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!