AP: Republican Peter Meijer defeats Hillary Scholten in US House race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Meijer wins by wide margin in General Election

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Republican candidate Peter Meijer has won the Michigan U.S. House race for District 3, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten in the 2020 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

In a victory called at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday evening, Meijer surpassed Scholten by more than 24,000 votes.

You can see the final results for the Michigan U.S. House District 3 race below.

U.S. House District 3 - Michigan (Meijer vs. Scholten)

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Meijer
Peter Meijer(R)
213,14753%
Hillary Scholten
Hillary Scholten(D)
188,65447%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(306 / 306)

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

Find Race Results

