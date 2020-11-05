AP: Republican Peter Meijer defeats Hillary Scholten in US House race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican candidate Peter Meijer has won the Michigan U.S. House race for District 3, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten in the 2020 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

In a victory called at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday evening, Meijer surpassed Scholten by more than 24,000 votes.

You can see the final results for the Michigan U.S. House District 3 race below.

