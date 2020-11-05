Ballot counting finishes at TCF Center in Detroit

DETROIT – The 2020 General Election is still too close to call. As the race for the White House continues, several states remain up for grabs.

As of noon Thursday, former vice president Joe Biden is leading president Donald Trump with 264 electoral votes to 214.

Several battleground states have yet to declare a winner as ballots are still being counted and those counts could last through Friday.

In Michigan, with 99% of the votes in, has Biden is winning, flipping the state back to the Democratic Party after Trump won the state in 2016.

As the ballots across the country continue to be counted, protests have broken out near offices where those counts are taking place. Many people were trying to get inside the counting locations to try to stop officials from counting.

Other rallies are being held across the country to make sure that every vote is being counted.

In Michigan, 82 of the 83 counties have completed counting their ballots.

The Trump team had filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting, because they felt that it was not fair and legal. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that the counting was completed and there wasn’t anything to stop.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of cheks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fair and accurately,” said the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

There’s also new affidavit that’s come to light in which a woman who has come forward and claimed she was here at the TCF Center, where officials allegedly told her to change the date on ballots that were being brought in and counted.

A hearing took place between Trump and Benson’s legal teams at noon Thursday.