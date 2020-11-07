66ºF

Decision 2020

AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, defeats Trump in race for president

Biden projected to win 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, win race

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Results, Biden Wins, Joe Biden, Decision 2020, Election, General Election, US Election, Presidential Election, General Election Results, Presidential Election Results, Election Results, Electoral College, US Election Results, Electoral Votes, Donald Trump
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Pennsylvania in the General Election.

With this projected win in Pennsylvania, the AP is projecting Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 race for president.

As of 11:25 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 7, AP called the presidential race in the state of Pennsylvania in favor of Biden.

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden

Biden will receive 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. This Pennsylvania win is enough to give Biden 284 electoral votes.

Read more: Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

Follow live 2020 General Election results here.

U.S. President (Pennsylvania)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden
Joe Biden(D)
3,345,90650%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump*(R)
3,311,44849%
*Incumbent
97.9% of Precincts Reporting

(8,956 / 9,147)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: