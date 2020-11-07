AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, defeats Trump in race for president

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Pennsylvania in the General Election.

With this projected win in Pennsylvania, the AP is projecting Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 race for president.

As of 11:25 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 7, AP called the presidential race in the state of Pennsylvania in favor of Biden.

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden

Biden will receive 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. This Pennsylvania win is enough to give Biden 284 electoral votes.

