Decision 2020

Trump loses 2020 election as Biden wins crucial Pennsylvania, AP projects

Biden projected to win 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, win race

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump has failed to win reelection, falling to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press projected Saturday morning.

As of 11:25 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 7, AP called the presidential race in the state of Pennsylvania in favor of Biden.

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden

Biden will receive 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. This Pennsylvania win is enough to give Biden 284 electoral votes, allowing news outlets to project he has won the election.

U.S. President (Pennsylvania)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden
Joe Biden(D)
3,345,90650%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump*(R)
3,311,44849%
*Incumbent
97.9% of Precincts Reporting

(8,956 / 9,147)

About the Author: