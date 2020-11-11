Georgia recount: Full by-hand count of presidential ballots, secretary of state says

The Republican secretary of state in Georgia said Wednesday his state will conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential race as they plan to recount millions of ballots by hand.

“We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count” pic.twitter.com/HD8B3H9tDI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden currently leads Georgia by more than 14,000 votes. The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner on Saturday with 290 electoral votes to President Trump’s 214. Georgia and North Carolina are the final states still counting votes.

“We will work with the counties to get this (recount) done in time for our state certification,” said Raffensperger.

That state certification date is Nov. 20.

Officially winning Georgia would add 16 electoral votes to Biden’s total. He would become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the Peach State since President Bill Clinton in 1992.