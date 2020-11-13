AP Projects: Donald Trump wins North Carolina in presidential election

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of North Carolina in the General Election.

As of 3:48 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of North Carolina in favor of Donald Trump.

Trump will receive 15 electoral votes from North Carolina. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the November election.

