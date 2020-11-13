46ºF

Decision 2020

AP Projects: Donald Trump wins North Carolina in presidential election

North Carolina has 15 electoral votes

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Voters are assisted at a polling location at the South Regional Library in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of North Carolina in the General Election.

As of 3:48 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of North Carolina in favor of Donald Trump.

Trump will receive 15 electoral votes from North Carolina. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the November election.

