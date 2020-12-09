Michigan Bureau of Elections plans for ‘most comprehensive post-election audits in state history’

The Michigan Bureau of Elections has released preliminary plans for what it is calling “the most comprehensive post-election audits of any election in state history.”

The audits will include a statewide risk-limiting audit, a complete zero-margin risk-limiting audit in Antrim County, and procedural audits in more than 200 jurisdictions statewide, including absentee ballot counting boards, according to the Bureau.

“I am a longstanding proponent of post-election audits to review election procedure and affirm public confidence in our elections,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a news release Wednesday. “By conducting the most comprehensive set of audits in our state’s history, the Bureau of Elections and Michigan’s more than 1,600 local election clerks are demonstrating the integrity of our election.”

The Bureau published the following list of precincts and absentee ballot counting boards that it says will undergo procedural audits conducted by either counties or the state:

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers voted Nov. 23 to certify the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results.

The vote was 3-0 with one Republican board member abstaining during an hourslong meeting on Monday.

With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers had what was called a “ministerial” duty to certify the results at the state level. In fact, state law requires the Board of Canvassers to do such within 40 days after the election.

The vote to certify Michigan’s election results officially awards the state’s 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The meeting started shorty after 1 p.m. Board member Julie Matuzak (D) motioned for the election to be certified, but Board member Aaron Van Langevelde (R) said he thought public comment was necessary before that could be done.

Matuzak, Van Langevelde and Chair Jeannette Bradshaw (D) ended up voting to certify the results after hours of public comment. The vote came down just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Board member Norman D. Shinkle (R) abstained from voting after questioning the balance of votes in certain precincts, specifically in Detroit.

While no hard evidence has been discovered to support widespread voter fraud claims in the 2020 election, plenty of people have signed their name to sworn testimony.

Since the November election was called for Joe Biden, President Trump and his legal team have been filing countless lawsuits alleging wild scenarios of voter fraud and corruption -- basically using sworn affidavits as their main source of evidence. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has targeted Detroit in recent weeks, despite there being no evidence of fraud in the city.

