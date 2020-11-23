44ºF

LIVE STREAM: Michigan Board of State Canvassers to meet on election certification

Follow updates on Michigan’s election certification here

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

The state of Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to vote on certifying the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results on Monday.

With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet to canvass the November general election at 1 p.m. Monday. The board is expected to vote on certifying the results during this meeting.

The meeting will be open to the public.

