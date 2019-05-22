3 Michigan schools selected to receive $100K fitness centers

Three Michigan schools are getting fitness centers.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, announced the three Michigan schools that were selected to each receive a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Atherton Elementary in Burton, Lincoln Park Middle in Lincoln Park and Ring Lardner Middle School in Niles as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“It’s so important that we’re working to ensure our kids are living healthy lifestyles,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These schools have shown a strong dedication to helping their students get active, and I’m so excited for them to open up their new fitness centers. The National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils has been a great partner to us here in Michigan, and I want to thank them for the work they’ve done for students across the country.”

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

