Farmington Public Schools launches mobile app

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A mobile app designed to provide Farmington residents with news, schedules and other school information was released Tuesday.

The Farmington Public Schools app tailors its information to each family, providing access to notifications such as school closings, district and school calendars, staff directories, news feeds, lunch menus and more.

The app is available for iOS through the iTunes App Store and for Android through the Google Play Store.

