Macomb Community College tuition rates to stay the same next school year

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to keep the school's tuition rates the same for the 2018-19 academic year.

Residents will continue to pay $100 a credit hour from the fall 2018 semester through the summer 2019 semester, while nonresidents will pay $186 per credit.

Those who live in areas not served by a community college district pay $127 a credit hour and out-of-state and foreign student rates are $237 per credit.

Forty-three percent of the school's revenue comes from tuition, 26 percent comes from local property taxes and 25 percent comes from state appropriations.

According to the school, property tax revenue for the upcoming year is not yet known, but at its current level, it is still $10 million short of 2007-08 revenue. The level of state appropriations for next fiscal year is also unknown at this time, with the governor’s budget proposing no increase. The college’s current level of appropriations from the state is $500,000 less than that of 2002.

“We remain sensitive to the financial pressures our students face and are committed to ensuring that this is balanced with maintaining an affordable millage rate for residents while preserving the institution’s fiscal integrity and ability to serve the community’s needs into the future,” said MCC President James O. Sawyer IV.

