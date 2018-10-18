Pontiac School District released from agreement, now operates without state financial oversight

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Pontiac School District has been released from its consent agreement with the state as of October 12, the district announced Wednesday.

The district now manages all operations and finances without state oversight.

“This five-year partnership with the state Treasury Department has gotten the school district stable enough to sustain operations,” said Superintendent Kelley Williams. “We have shown growth academically and have shown fiscal responsibility with the passing of audits and a boost in our school district’s credit rating.”

Under the consent agreement, the district adopted and implemented a plan that provided greater financial stability. This included an agreement with Oakland Schools for business administration and information technology services that enabled the district to better provide public educational services to residents.

Additionally, the school district regularly adopted balanced budgets, including recently for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Its deficit has been reduced from $52 million in 2013 to $6.6 million today.

“The financial success that is now being experienced at the Pontiac School District is a direct result of hard work and great collaboration between the state and the district,” said Governor Rick Snyder. “The goal has always been to get finances back on track to restore local control and this marks the accomplishment of that goal. Pontiac is a vital part of Michigan’s strong comeback and the future of this district now looks much brighter.”

