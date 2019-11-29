UNIVERSAL, Calif. – In what can only be described as one of the largest blasts from the past in daytime television history, nine characters from the 2000 season of the daytime Emmy Award-winning NBC daytime series “Days of our Lives” will return for “Last Blast Reunion,” a new digital series available for streaming exclusively on The DOOL App premiering on Nov. 29 (Black Friday).

Returning to the .Com cyber café after almost 20 years are Brandon Beemer (“Shawn Brady”), Martha Madison (“Belle Black”), Heather Lindell (“Jan Spears”), Aaron Van Wagner (“Jason Welles”), Nadia Bjorlin (“Chloe Lane”) and Lindsay Hollistar (“Susan Adamson”). The role of “Mimi Lockhart,” played in the broadcast series by Farah Fath, will now be played by Teressa Liane. Chadwick Hopson will play “Kevin Lambert,” a role originally played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti. In addition, there will be a big surprise for viewers in the first episode when a major fan favorite returns to join the reunion.

The first chapter of “Last Blast Reunion” will premiere on Friday, Nov. 29, on The DOOL App. New episodes will be available every Thursday for the following seven weeks. The episodes will also be available on the NBC app and NBC.com one week after streaming exclusively on The DOOL App. Each episode will be approximately 7-10 minutes in length.

“We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of our Lives in the next DOOL App series,” said Greg Meng, co-executive producer of “Days of our Lives.” “As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”

In “Last Blast Reunion” Belle and Chloe discover their old friend Kevin has reopened the “.Com Café” in New York, similar to the one at which they all used to gather at together 20 years earlier. The three of them decide to plan a reunion of the “Last Blast Crew,” and a week later they are joined by Susan, Shawn and Mimi and the friends reminisce and quickly ease back into their old bonds and rivalries. Two people, Jan and Jason, are missing from this get-together but will soon join in this long-awaited reunion. The story takes an unexpected turn with some shocking twists that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats all the way to the surprise ending.

The “Last Blast Reunion” digital series was written by “Days of our Lives” head writer Ron Carlivati and produced by Corday Productions.

The DOOL App was developed by the Corday Productions team of Greg Meng, creative director (and co-executive producer, “Days of our Lives”); Michael Fairman, content producer; and Maya Frangié, director of communications and strategic initiatives. The DOOL App is a new all-access platform for “Days of our Lives” fans to get more of the show they love, including breaking news from the set, exclusive original content, backstage videos with the cast, quizzes and interactive games, fan-favorite clips, weekly recaps and other fun ways to connect with the cast. More information is available at www.TheDoolApp.com.

About “Days of our Lives”

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives...” For over half a century, those words have introduced and underscored NBC’s longest-running drama series. “Days of our Lives,” which turns 54 in November, first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later. The show is currently in its 54th season and remains a consistent favorite among critics and fans alike. “Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. “Days of our Lives” airs nationally on NBC in the United States and in over 15 countries internationally. The show has garnered 57 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2018’s Outstanding Daytime Drama, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing and 350 nominations, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards. The show’s success stems from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling – supported by a diverse ensemble of performers – and an uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, “Days of our Lives” remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages. “Days of our Lives” is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multilayered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.