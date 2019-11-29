How to get ‘buy one, get one free’ ticket deal for some shows at LCA, Fox Theatre, City Theatre
Cyber deals available for several shows
DETROIT – You can get a “buy one, get one free” deal right now on tickets to certain shows at Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre and the City Theatre.
The deal runs from now through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Click here to visit the ticket purchase page. Use promo code “GIFT” to get the deal.
The “buy one, get one free” deal is available for these shows:
- Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
- Il Volo
- Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical
- Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze
- Duel In The D – Michigan vs Michigan State College Hockey
- Oakland University vs Michigan State University Men's Basketball
- Riverdance - New 25th Anniversary Show
- Michael W. Smith Christmas with special guest Marc Martel
- Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music”
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
- Little Big Town
- The SpongeBob Musical
- MasterChef Junior Live!
- WWE SmackDown Live
- RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles
- 2019 Great Lakes Invitational
- The Bachelor Live on Stage
- Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
- Blue Man Group
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.