DETROIT – You can get a “buy one, get one free” deal right now on tickets to certain shows at Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre and the City Theatre.

The deal runs from now through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Click here to visit the ticket purchase page. Use promo code “GIFT” to get the deal.

The “buy one, get one free” deal is available for these shows:

  • Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold
  • The Simon & Garfunkel Story
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
  • Il Volo
  • Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical
  • Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures
  • Cirque Dreams Holidaze
  • Duel In The D – Michigan vs Michigan State College Hockey
  • Oakland University vs Michigan State University Men's Basketball
  • Riverdance - New 25th Anniversary Show
  • Michael W. Smith Christmas with special guest Marc Martel
  • Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music”
  • Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
  • Little Big Town
  • The SpongeBob Musical
  • MasterChef Junior Live!
  • WWE SmackDown Live
  • RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles
  • 2019 Great Lakes Invitational
  • The Bachelor Live on Stage
  • Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
  • Blue Man Group