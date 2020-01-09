What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more in 2020

You might be using the same streaming services this year, but luckily, there are tons of new movies, TV shows, documentaries and so much more available on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

Netflix

‘You’

Fans of this psychological thriller were ecstatic to see that the show delivered its second season smack dab in the middle of the holidays. This is one of those shows that you will want to binge as fast as possible because there are so many twists and turns.

‘Spinning Out’

Ask anyone who has spent time in the world of figure skating and they’ll tell you how competitive and dramatic it can be, which makes sense to why Netflix made a TV show about it.

‘AJ and the Queen’

RuPaul’s empire continues to expand with his new scripted TV show “AJ and the Queen,” starring Mama Ru himself. Fans of “Drag Race” will especially love this show because there are lots of former contestants from the show making cameos.

‘Grace and Frankie’

Your two favorite ladies are back for their sixth season. What kind of shenanigans will Grace and Frankie get themselves into this time? You’ll have to watch and see for yourself. It premieres Jan. 15.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

This obviously isn’t a Netflix original movie, but sometimes Netflix puts on a good throwback movie that is too good not to mention. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was made decades ago, yet it is still one of the best movies. You can never get sick of it.

‘The Goop Lab’

If you’re confused by the title of this next show, do not be concerned -- because so are we. “The Goop Lab” is actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand, Goop, all teamed up with Netflix to bring us six episodes of Goop-related content. We’re not sure what to expect. Expect the unexpected! It premieres Jan. 24.

Hulu

‘Shrill’

Hulu’s original comedy starring “SNL’s” Aidy Bryant was like a TV show that none of us had ever seen. It was refreshing, hilarious and much-needed. The second season debuts on Jan. 24.

Amazon Prime

‘Ilana Glazer: The World is Burning’

Our favorite queen from “Broad City” is back with a standup special that we bet will knock your socks off. Expect lots of laughs, some stories from “Broad City" and some tips on how to deal with this crazy world we live in.

‘Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer’

One of the most notorious serial killers ever is getting a documentary series made about him. If stories about serial killers are your thing then this new one from Amazon Prime was made for you. It debuts on Jan. 31.

Disney+

‘The Proud Family’

When Disney+ first announced all the content coming to its platform, there was one show that seemed to be missing: “The Proud Family.” The Disney cartoon is finally up on the streaming service and we couldn’t be more excited.

‘Cool Runnings’

Remember that movie about the Jamaican bobsled team that came out in the ’90s? Now it’s on Disney+! You probably haven’t seen it since the ’90s, but that’s the best thing about Disney+.

What TV shows and movies are you most excited to see this year? Let us know in the comments below.