My Chemical Romance’s first North American tour in 9 years opens with Detroit show

DETROIT – After a series of teasers and a reunion show in Los Angeles last month, My Chemical Romance announced the band’s first North American tour in nine years.

The tour kicks off Sept.t. 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

See the full tour schedule below.

The announcement comes after the band revealed several shows in other countries.

Tickets go on sale at noon local time Friday. Click here to buy tickets.

Schedule:

Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

Sept. 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 - Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

Sept. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept. 26 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Sept. 29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct 2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Oct 4 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 10 - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena