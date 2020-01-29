My Chemical Romance’s first North American tour in 9 years opens with Detroit show
First show is Sept. 9
DETROIT – After a series of teasers and a reunion show in Los Angeles last month, My Chemical Romance announced the band’s first North American tour in nine years.
The tour kicks off Sept.t. 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
See the full tour schedule below.
The announcement comes after the band revealed several shows in other countries.
Tickets go on sale at noon local time Friday. Click here to buy tickets.
Schedule:
Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 11 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST
Sept. 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 - Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK
Sept. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sept. 26 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Sept. 29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sept. 30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct 2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Oct 4 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct 6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 10 - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK
Oct 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
