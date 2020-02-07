Friday Finds: New music to check out – Feb. 7, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Bad Habits -- Silverstein

Silverstein dropped another track from the band’s new album, expected next month.

“Bad Habits” features Adam Marshall, the sole member of Intervals.

It’s a fast-paced, relateable track that is all about, you guessed it, bad habits.

“I take a small thing and get obsessed / But I don’t care what anyone says / It’s just me and my demons left / I believe in all my doubts / I could be good but I need to calm down / But I’m back on my b***s*** now / I’m running back to a burning house”

“A Beautiful Place to Drown” is slated to be released March 6.

Silverstein will play in Detroit on April 9.

loneliness for love -- lovelytheband

Indie pop group, lovelytheband, released their new single “loneliness for love.” It’s an open and vulnerable song, with a layer of music that’s just as moving and catchy as the lyrics.

The band was founded by lead singer Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price in 2017.

“I really believe the importance of songwriting is saying something when someone else doesn’t know how to,” Mitchy said. “In the songs, I’m talking about life, trials, tribulations, depression, anxiety, and s**t I deal with as well as the headaches that come along with the good and bad days. My problems don’t define me, but we should embrace every side of who we are.”

Their new song, “loneliness for love” certainly accomplishes that. “Mistaking loneliness for love,” is an experience that many share. This song finds a way to reaffirm the message that it’s important to be comfortable with who you are, and be able to be happy with yourself, before you can be there for another person. If you’re not at that point yet, you risk losing yourself in the relationship.

“'Cause I keep mistaking loneliness for love / I’m trying to find myself inside someone / anything at all not to feel alone / anything at all just to feel whole”

Kinda Like It Now -- MOD SUN

“Kinda Like It Now” is a tack about the opposite of regret when moving on from a breakup.

It’s about taking yourself back, embracing what your ex hated and doing whatever you want after letting go.

“Didn’t understand you then / Can’t f*****' stand you now / It wasn’t easy to let it go / Even harder to tell myself / And all the things I thought I hated / I guess I’ll face it, I like 'em now”

MOD SUN will play in Detroit on March 9.

High Road -- Kesha

Kesha’s fourth studio album dropped last week and she didn’t hold anything back. It’s catchy, experimental and very much Kesha.

The album’s namesake song, “High Road,” has a chorus that could easily get stuck inside your head.

“I’m taking the high road / I’m high as f*** and these a******s won’t shut up / Got me laughing, I ain’t losin’ no sleep / I’m taking the high road / I’m high as f*** and I don’t know where I’ll end up / But I’m laughing, I ain’t losin’ no sleep”

The video is just as interesting as the song itself. It serves as a somehow cohesive collection of imagery from the desert, and what could be described as an abandoned carnival.

“Oh, good God, sorry for the low blow? / A girl like me tryna take the high road / Been meditating, transcendental”

She’ll have a stop on her “The High Road Tour” in Windsor, Ontario on June 5.

If you like "High Road," here are some other songs by Kesha worth checking out: BFF | Kinky | Honey | Shadow | Cowboy Blues |

Nightmare -- nothing, nowhere.

nothing, nowhere. dropped a moody new track and music video last week, along with a world tour announcement.

As with most of his songs, it’s sad, emotional and deals with the pain of a breakup. He sings about the dreams and nightmares he has as he moves on while trying to figure out what went wrong.

“I live inside the nighttime / She said, ‘I didn’t feel like it’s the right time’ / Well, I saw you with a new boy / I’m lookin’ for somethin’ that I could destroy / You know I hate it when you tease me / I see you every night when I am dreaming / Yeah, every time I see you right there / You turn a dream into a f****** nightmare”

nothing, nowhere. will perform in Detroit on May 16.

If you like "nightmare," here are some other songs by nothing, nowhere. worth checking out: hammer | changer | better | Call Back | BACK2YOU |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows: