Friday Finds: New music to check out – Jan. 31, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Some Kind of Disaster-- All Time Low

Pop-punk band All Time Low released their new single “Some Kind of Disaster” last week. It’s the group’s first new release since June 2018.

The music video dives into a group therapy, digging into introspective issues through the lyrics: “I’m a liar, I’m a cynic / I’m a sinner, I’m a saint / I’m a loser, I’m a critic / I’m the ghost of my mistakes / And it’s all my fault that I’m still the one you want / What are you after? / Some kind of disaster, yeah”

Overall, the song is easy to sing along to -- with lyrics that pull the listener inward.

“Well I’ve sung this song a thousand times / I wore the crown, I sold the lie / I lived the life and paid for every crime, yeah / It’s all downhill 'til it’s a climb / Through blood and tears, but I don’t mind / I’ll just keep singing on and on and on”

“The Young Renegades are no more... Reintroducing your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute- did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing... Now we’re back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly, and our hair looking better than ever. (it’s best if you just agree). We’ve missed you all so much and we’re so excited for what comes next. Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long... Been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly. It’s a song and dance we’ve done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it’s never the same dance twice. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do... After all, it’s all for you,” the band said on Facebook.

The band played the song for the first time Sunday at Full Tilt Brewing in Baltimore during the launch for a new beer called “Beer Maria Count Me In.” The band members were guest bartenders and played an intimate set.

Leave It Alone -- Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams tackles loss in her newest track.

The Paramore lead singer announced her solo career at the end of last year before releasing two tracks and music videos -- “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone” -- this month.

The songs are a definite change of pace from Williams’ work with Paramore. Her voice and low on “Leave It Alone,” a song she says is about grief, as she croons over a simple beat.

“Who else am I gonna lose before I am ready? / And who’s gonna lose me? / It tastes so bitter on my tongue / The truth’s a killer”

Williams’ solo album, “Petals for Armor,” is due out May 8.

If you like "Leave It Alone," here are some other songs by Hayley Williams worth checking out: Simmer | Nineteen |

Tonight -- Kesha

Kesha dropped a single this week ahead of the release of her fourth studio album.

The song starts off slow, the strength of her voice carrying over the light music. Then the beat shifts, and overall it has a tone that harkens back to a classic Kesha vibe.

“Tonight’s the best night of our lives / Can you feel it? I can feel it / We got it all, if we’re alive / If we’re breathing, we’re still breathing / You and I, we’re flying high / Gonna feel like this forever / Tonight’s the best night of our lives / So take me out tonight"

Kesha’s album “High Road” will drop on Friday.

She’ll have a stop on her “The High Road Tour” in Windsor, Ontario on June 5.

Dance of the Clairvoyants -- Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam recently released the first track off the band’s upcoming album, “Gigaton.”

The song incorporates an electric sound that’s new to their music. Overall, the sound is an evolution of sorts.

Bassist Jeff Ament said the song was “was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song.”

“Expecting perfection / Leaves a lot to ignore / When the past is the present / And the future’s no more / When every tomorrow / Is the same as before”

“Gigaton” is slated for release March 27.

If you like "Dance of the Clairvoyants," here are some other songs by Pearl Jam worth checking out: Better Man | Black | Alive | Save You | Daughter |

Grey -- Two Feet

Zachary William “Bill” Dess, stage name Two Feet, is a musician from New York.

“Before I fall away / I feel like I should say / I’ve always liked your eyes / but now I’ve got to leave”

He really began to gain traction with his song, “I Feel Like I’m Drowning.” It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart on 2018. This new release, “Grey” is a seductive and psychedelic sounding track.

“It’s okay / it’s alright / I feel good / I feel fine”

