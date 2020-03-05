Dixie Chicks are finally back with a new song

If you look up the definition of “gaslight” in the dictionary, it will tell you “to cause a person to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation,” and that’s what the Dixie Chicks’ new song, “Gaslighter," is exactly about.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 14 years since we’ve been blessed with a new album from these country queens, and it seems like they’re picking up right where they left off after the success of their hit song “Not Ready To Make Nice.”

The Dixie Chicks have never been afraid to say what they think.

Who can forget when they made those comments about President George W. Bush?

Thankfully, fans still love their music, and after a very long hiatus, they are ready to burn it all to the ground again with their new single (and album of the same name) “Gaslighter.”

The fiery song was co-written with Jack Antonoff, and tells the story about how lead singer Natalie Maines was gaslit by her now-ex-husband during their lengthy divorce. The Dixie Chicks don’t hold anything back, and Maines has never sounded better ripping through the verses of the song.

The album “Gaslighter” officially drops May 1, and until then, you can play the song “Gaslighter” over and over and over again. Check out the music video below.