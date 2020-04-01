What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in April 2020

Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in April 2020.

New on Netflix in April 2020:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

La Casa de Papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La Vie Scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los Huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El Silencio del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

What’s new on Hulu in April 2020:

Available April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Available April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8

Parasite (2019)

Available April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Available April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

Available April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

Available April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

Available April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

Available April 20

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Available April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 23

Cunningham (2019)

Available April 24

Abominable (2019)

Available April 29

Footloose (2011)

Available April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf’s Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We’re Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in April:

April 30

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

American Buffalo (1996)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Patsy (1964)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Still Smokin’ (1983)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Judgment Day (1999)

Lord of War (2005)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

Southie (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

What’s new on HBO in April 2020:

Premieres and Finales

April 3 at 11 pm: High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale

April 5 at 8 pm: Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Documentary Series Premiere

April 12 at 10 pm: Insecure, Season 4 Premiere

April 12 at 10:30 pm: RUN, Series Premiere

April 19 at 8 pm: Entre Hombre, Series Premiere

April 20 at 9 pm: The Plot Against America, Limited Series Finale

April 23 at 9 pm: We’re Here, Season Premiere

April 25 at 8 pm: Bad Education, HBO Films Premiere

April 28 at 9 pm: Autism: The Sequel, HBO Specials

Theatrical Premieres

April 1 at 6 am: Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

April 1 at 6 am: Galveston (2018)

April 4 at 8 pm: Good Boys (2019)

April 11 at 8 pm: IT: Chapter Two (2019)

April 18 at 6:10 pm: The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

April 19 at 6:20 pm: Stuber (2019)

Movies Starting April 1

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

Becoming Jane (2007)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Daylight (1996)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Drop Dead Fred (1991)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version) (2011)

The Great Gilly Hopkins (2015)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

The Judge (2014)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

Loving (2016)

Monte Carlo (2011)

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Pacifier (2005)

The Predator (2018)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Something Wild (1986)

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Team America: World Police (2004)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

War Dogs (2016)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Xanadu (1980)

X-Men (2000)

Movies Ending April 30

Bruce Almighty (2003)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

Cyborg (1989)

The Darkness (2016)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Good Boy! (2003)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco (1996)

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)

The Ladykillers (2004)

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Men of Honor (2000)

The Mule (2018)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

My Soul to Take (2010)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Out of Sight (1998)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Religulous (2008)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

The Parallax View (1974)

Upgrade (2018)

Welcome to Marwen (2018)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)