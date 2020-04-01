What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in April 2020
Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in April 2020.
New on Netflix in April 2020:
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Nailed It!: Season 4
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem
- La Casa de Papel: Part 4
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- LA Originals
- La Vie Scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
April 14
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
- Fauda: Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los Huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El Silencio del Pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
April 23
- The House of Flowers: Season 3
April 24
- After Life: Season 2
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever
April 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat
- Summertime
April 30
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims’ Game
What’s new on Hulu in April 2020:
Available April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Boost (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
The Eternal (1998)
Free Birds (2013)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get Smart (2008)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let Me In (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Phone Booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky Business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The Sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
Available April 3
Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
Available April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 8
Parasite (2019)
Available April 9
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
Available April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
Available April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
Available April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
Available April 15
Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
A Teacher (2013)
The Messenger (2009)
Available April 16
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
Available April 20
Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Available April 22
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 23
Cunningham (2019)
Available April 24
Abominable (2019)
Available April 29
Footloose (2011)
Available April 30
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)
*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:
The Accused (1988) (4/1)
Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)
Diana (2013) (4/1)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) (4/1)
Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)
The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)
My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)
The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)
Original Sin (2001) (4/1)
Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)
Showtime (2002) (4/1)
Snatch (2000) (4/1)
Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)
Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)
Superstar (1999) (4/1)
Surf’s Up (2007) (4/1)
Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)
WarGames (1983) (4/1)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)
The Comedian (2017) (4/4)
Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)
Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)
Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)
Garden State (2004) (4/10)
Hellboy (2004) (4/10)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)
Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)
Rent Due (2020) (4/10)
The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)
The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)
Funny People (2009) (4/16)
Overcomer (2019) (4/17)
The Animal (2001) (4/17)
Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)
Bulworth (1998) (4/17)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)
First Sunday (2008) (4/17)
The French Connection (1971) (4/17)
The Haunting (1999) (4/17)
Ithaca (2015) (4/17)
Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)
Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)
Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)
Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)
Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)
Beethoven (1992) (4/24)
Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)
The Bravest (2019) (4/29)
*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
Run: Series Premiere (4/12)
Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)
Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)
We’re Here: Series Premiere (4/23)
I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)
**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in April:
April 30
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
American Buffalo (1996)
Cinderfella (1960)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Golden Gate (1994)
The Bellboy (1960)
The Patsy (1964)
The Tenant (1976)
Unforgettable (1996)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Still Smokin’ (1983)
Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)
Judgment Day (1999)
Lord of War (2005)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
Southie (1999)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Last Warrior (2000)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
Robin Hood (1991)
Say Anything (1989)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
For Colored Girls (2010)
John Q (2002)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
What’s new on HBO in April 2020:
Premieres and Finales
April 3 at 11 pm: High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale
April 5 at 8 pm: Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Documentary Series Premiere
April 12 at 10 pm: Insecure, Season 4 Premiere
April 12 at 10:30 pm: RUN, Series Premiere
April 19 at 8 pm: Entre Hombre, Series Premiere
April 20 at 9 pm: The Plot Against America, Limited Series Finale
April 23 at 9 pm: We’re Here, Season Premiere
April 25 at 8 pm: Bad Education, HBO Films Premiere
April 28 at 9 pm: Autism: The Sequel, HBO Specials
Theatrical Premieres
April 1 at 6 am: Dragged Across Concrete (2018)
April 1 at 6 am: Galveston (2018)
April 4 at 8 pm: Good Boys (2019)
April 11 at 8 pm: IT: Chapter Two (2019)
April 18 at 6:10 pm: The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)
April 19 at 6:20 pm: Stuber (2019)
Movies Starting April 1
Alpha and Omega (2010)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)
Becoming Jane (2007)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Daylight (1996)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Drop Dead Fred (1991)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version) (2011)
The Great Gilly Hopkins (2015)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
The Judge (2014)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
Loving (2016)
Monte Carlo (2011)
The Nice Guys (2016)
The Pacifier (2005)
The Predator (2018)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Something Wild (1986)
Sophie’s Choice (1982)
Team America: World Police (2004)
Ulee’s Gold (1997)
War Dogs (2016)
Water for Elephants (2011)
Xanadu (1980)
X-Men (2000)
Movies Ending April 30
Bruce Almighty (2003)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)
Cyborg (1989)
The Darkness (2016)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
George of the Jungle (1997)
Good Boy! (2003)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco (1996)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)
The Ladykillers (2004)
Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
Men of Honor (2000)
The Mule (2018)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
My Soul to Take (2010)
The Object of My Affection (1998)
Out of Sight (1998)
Puss in Boots (2011)
Religulous (2008)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
The Parallax View (1974)
Upgrade (2018)
Welcome to Marwen (2018)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
