What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max in September 2020

Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max in September 2020.
What’s new on Netflix for September 2020
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re One of Us
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre .
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
September 4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for “Superman”
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
September 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
September 23
Enola Holmes
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
What’s new on Hulu for September 2020
September 1, 2020
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jeopardy!
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
September 2, 2020
Hell on the Border
September 3, 2020
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
September 6, 2020
Awoken
September 7, 2020
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A
September 8, 2020
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere
September 9, 2020
Woke: Season 1
September 10, 2020
Prisoners
September 11, 2020
My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76
September 16, 2020
Archer: Season 11 premiere
September 17, 2020
The Good Shepherd
September 18, 2020
Babyteeth
Gemini Man
Pen15: Season 2
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special
StarDog and TurboCat
The Fight
September 20, 2020
The Haunted
September 21, 2020
The 2020 Emmys (How to watch the Emmys live on Sept. 20)
September 22, 2020
Filthy Rich: Series premiere
The Addams Family
September 23, 2020
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5
September 24, 2020
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
September 25, 2020
Judy
September 26, 2020
The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere
September 28, 2020
Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 premiere
Family Guy: Season 19 premiere
Fargo: Season 4 premiere
The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere
September 29, 2020
Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center
September 30, 2020
Southbound
What’s new on HBO for September 2020
Release Date TBA
Haute Dog, Season One Premiere
Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3
The Murders at White House Farm, Season One Premiere
Released September 1
93Queen, 2018
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
Cop Out, 2010
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Conversation, 1974
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
The Mexican, 2001
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
The Replacements, 2000
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Released September 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Released September 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Released September 5
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Released September 10
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Released September 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Released September 12
Coastal Elites (HBO)
Released September 14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Released September 15
Re:ZERO, Season 2
Released September 17
Weston Woods, 2020
Released September 18
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Released September 19
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Released September 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
Released September 25
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Released September 26
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Released September 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)