What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max in September 2020

Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max in September 2020.

What’s new on Netflix for September 2020

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re One of Us

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre .

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

September 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

September 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

September 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8

What’s new on Hulu for September 2020

September 1, 2020

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jeopardy!

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

September 2, 2020

Hell on the Border

September 3, 2020

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6, 2020

Awoken

September 7, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A

September 8, 2020

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere

September 9, 2020

Woke: Season 1

September 10, 2020

Prisoners

September 11, 2020

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76

September 16, 2020

Archer: Season 11 premiere

September 17, 2020

The Good Shepherd

September 18, 2020

Babyteeth

Gemini Man

Pen15: Season 2

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

The Fight

September 20, 2020

The Haunted

September 21, 2020

The 2020 Emmys (How to watch the Emmys live on Sept. 20)

September 22, 2020

Filthy Rich: Series premiere

The Addams Family

September 23, 2020

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5

September 24, 2020

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25, 2020

Judy

September 26, 2020

The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere

September 28, 2020

Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 premiere

Family Guy: Season 19 premiere

Fargo: Season 4 premiere

The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere

September 29, 2020

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

September 30, 2020

Southbound

What’s new on HBO for September 2020

Release Date TBA

Haute Dog, Season One Premiere

Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3

The Murders at White House Farm, Season One Premiere

Released September 1

93Queen, 2018

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

City Of God, 2003 (HBO)

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

The Mexican, 2001

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Replacements, 2000

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Released September 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Released September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

Released September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Released September 10

Unpregnant, Film Premiere

Released September 11

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

Released September 12

Coastal Elites (HBO)

Released September 14

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Released September 15

Re:ZERO, Season 2

Released September 17

Weston Woods, 2020

Released September 18

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Released September 19

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Released September 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

Released September 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Released September 26

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Released September 27

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)